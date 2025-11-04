Dunn accumulated 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Monday's 120-119 loss to the Heat.

Dunn seems to have pulled away from Chris Paul as the top guard option off the bench, while Bogdan Bogdanovic continues to be the odd man out. Through six games, Dunn holds averages of 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes per contest. He's doing enough to warrant a roster spot in deeper formats.