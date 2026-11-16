Strus chipped in 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds over 25 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 win over the Hornets.

Strus torched the nets from downtown and dropped a season-best scoring total Sunday, capitalizing on his season high in playing time. The veteran wing also knocked down a season-high four three-pointer. He's scored in double figures in three of his six regular-season games, averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.7 minutes per contest.