Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Adds two triples off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Batum amassed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 victory over the Hawks.
Batum's role as a three-point specialist for the Clippers off the bench has been consistent, as he averages 1.7 threes made on a scorching 50.0 percent clip in his last 10 games. However, Batum does not provide much fantasy value outside of threes made, and thus should not be rostered.
More News
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Records two steals in loss•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Scores season-high 11 points•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Won't start Saturday•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Will start vs. OKC•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Sees 20 minutes•
-
Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Will play in season opener•