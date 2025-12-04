Batum amassed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 victory over the Hawks.

Batum's role as a three-point specialist for the Clippers off the bench has been consistent, as he averages 1.7 threes made on a scorching 50.0 percent clip in his last 10 games. However, Batum does not provide much fantasy value outside of threes made, and thus should not be rostered.