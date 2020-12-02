Batum agreed to a one-year contract with the Clippers on Tuesday after clearing waivers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Batum opted to sign on with Los Angeles after no team was willing to put in a claim for the declining veteran, who was owed $27.13 million after exercising his 2020-21 player option earlier in the offseason. The Hornets will end up footing that bill, while Batum will join the Clippers on a much more club-friendly deal. The 31-year-old will likely open the season with a regular role on the second unit, but he won't be in store for major minutes during games in which both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are available.