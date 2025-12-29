Batum amassed 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 victory over the Pistons.

The Clippers only used nine players in the win, and there wasn't much room to produce with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden accounting for 83 of the team's 112 points. Still, Batum had a solid outing in his third start of the year, filling in aptly for John Collins (illness). Although Batum is averaging 26.9 minutes per game this season, his fantasy relevance is severely limited by his spot on the depth chart.