Powell (groin) will be available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated reports.
Powell has been limited for most of the past week, but he's officially good to go which is exactly what you want to see with Opening Night getting closer. Powell figures to be a key rotation piece for the Clippers this season.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Limited again Friday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Limited participant in practice•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Explodes for 42 points in Game 3•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Will start Game 3•