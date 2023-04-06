Powell logged 27 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 win over the Lakers.

Powell came off the bench following a one-game stint in the staring lineup, but the reserve role didn't limit his impact. The veteran led the Clippers in scoring and played the second-most minutes on the team behind Kawhi Leonard's 43. Powell was particularly effective from the charity stripe, making all 10 of his season-high-tying 10 attempts. His scoring output Wednesday was his highest since he posted 27 points against Chicago on Jan. 31.