DeJuan Blair: Sets season-high scoring figure
Blair finished Saturday's win over the Charge with 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
The veteran big man put together that damage over the course of just 14 minutes. Blair has played with Austin for much of the season but has only participated in 19 games, averaging 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in about 13 minutes per contest.
