DeJuan Blair: Signs with Argentinian squad
Blair has agreed to a contract with San Lorenzo de Almagra of Argentina.
Blair hasn't played in the NBA since the 2015-16 campaign and has most recently played in China. It seems unlikely at this point that he'll make a leap back to the NBA, though is still only 28 years old.
