Derrick Walton: Not retained by Detroit
Walton wasn't re-signed by the Pistons after his 10-day contract expired Tuesday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Detroit used the open roster spot to put in a waiver claim for Jordan McRae, who should shore up the Pistons' depth at both guard spots while the team contends with multiple injuries in the backcourt. Walton made three appearances during his 10-day run with the Pistons, averaging 8.7 minutes per game.
