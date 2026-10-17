Timme was waived by the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Timme had 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Friday's 133-116 preseason loss to the Bulls. Despite the strong showing, he couldn't land a spot with the Timberwolves. The 23-year-old appeared in 36 regular-season games for the Nets and Lakers throughout his career, averaging 5.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 13.6 minutes per contest. Timme could find work in the G League, and it's also possible his services will be needed by an NBA team during the 2026-27 campaign.