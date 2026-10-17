Timme finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Friday's 133-116 preseason loss to the Bulls.

The Timberwolves didn't play their core performers, so Timme got a chance to spend time on the floor. He easily had his best showing of the preseason. However, the 26-year-old will still have an uphill climb to secure a spot on the roster heading into Opening Night. Even if Timme manages to make the team, he likely will be off the floor more often than not.

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