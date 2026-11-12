Spencer provided 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 123-118 loss to Denver.

Spencer had already overtaken Scotty Pippen (back) before the latter went down with an injury, and the former continues to supply deep-league fantasy appeal at point guard. Over his past six appearances, Spencer has averaged 9.8 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers while shooting a scorching 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.