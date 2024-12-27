Aldama was helped back to the locker room during the first quarter of Thursday's game against against the Raptors with an apparent left ankle injury, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Aldama was unable to put much weight on his left ankle after going down in the opening quarter, during which he contributed four points (2-3 FG) and three rebounds across three minutes. If the 23-year-old is unable to come back, Jake LaRavia and Luke Kennard will likely see increased roles the rest of the way.