Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Available to debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks is available to make his Memphis debut Friday against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Hendricks was dealt from the Jazz to the Grizzlies on Tuesday, and he officially has the green light to suit up. With the Grizzlies pivoting towards a rebuild, Hendricks will have a big opportunity to carve out a sizable role with his new team.
