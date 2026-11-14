Hendricks totaled 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 142-111 victory over New Orleans.

Hendricks recorded his first double-double of the season, continuing what has been an intriguing run of production. He has now logged double-digit minutes in three straight games, averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 15.1 minutes per outing. Managers in deeper formats might want to monitor the situation, just in case he carves out a consistent role off the bench.