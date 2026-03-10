Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks will start Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Hendricks will return from a one-game absence due to thumb soreness and enter the starting lineup, pushing GG Jackson to the bench. Over two starts for Memphis, Hendricks has averaged 6.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.5 minutes per tilt.
