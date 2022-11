Holiday is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

Aaron Holiday will slot into the starting lineup at shooting guard and Dejounte Murray will draw the start at point guard with Trae Young (shin) ruled out for Monday's matchup. This marks Holiday's first start of the 2022-23 campaign. He's averaging 5.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over nine matchups so far this season.