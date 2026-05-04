Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Logs two points in Game 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday notched two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and two assists over 12 minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Holiday played a very minor role in this season-ending loss. During the regular season, Holiday appeared in 57 contests with averages of 5.5 points, 1.1 assists, 1.0 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 13.7 minutes per contest.
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