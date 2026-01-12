Kispert (hamstring) registered two points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 14 minutes during Sunday's 124-111 win over Golden State.

Kispert made his team debut Sunday, coming off the bench alongside fellow Hawks newcomer CJ McCollum. The 26-year-old forward has made just three appearances since the start of December due to a hamstring strain, so it could be difficult to gauge how his role will look with his new squad until his restrictions are loosened.