Roddy is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against Chicago.

The Hawks are without Trae Young (ribs), De'Andre Hunter (foot), Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Zaccharie Risacher (hip), leaving a spot in the starting five for Roddy. It'll be Roddy's first start since Oct. 30, when he logged 17 points, four rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes.