Daniels (hip) is available and starting in Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Daniels missed two consecutive games due to a right hip flexor strain, though he is expected to play through the injury on the first day of a back-to-back set Sunday. The 21-year-old has seen an uptick in playing time in his first season with Atlanta, during which he has averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.0 blocks across 32.5 minutes per game in four regular-season appearances thus far.