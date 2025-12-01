Daniels provided 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 44 minutes during Sunday's 142-134 double-overtime victory over the 76ers.

Daniels logged a season-high 44 minutes, which was expected in this double-overtime win, and finished just one board and two assists away from recording his first triple-double of the season. Daniels has done a good job as a playmaker this season, averaging 7.0 dimes per game since the start of November, and that, coupled with his scoring prowess and elite defensive numbers, make him a valuable fantasy option across all formats. His upside will likely regress once Trae Young (knee) returns, but in the meantime, Daniels has been excellent as one of the Hawks' primary playmaking options alongside Jalen Johnson.