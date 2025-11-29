Alexander-Walker ended with 30 points (10-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 130-123 win over the Cavaliers.

It was another strong shooting night for Alexander-Walker, who led the Hawks in scoring Friday thanks in large part to his five three-pointers, his most in a game since Nov. 20 against the Spurs (eight). The seventh-year pro's career-high average in scoring prior to the 2025-26 regular season was 11.0 points per game during the 2020-21 campaign with the Pelicans, but he has taken on a greater scoring role in his first year with the Hawks. Over his last nine outings, Alexander-Walker has averaged 21.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals over 33.3 minutes per game