default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Durisic is away from the team and out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Durisic will be away from the team and therefore unavailable Monday. The 21-year-old pro has not cracked the rotation this season, so it seems likely he is getting practice run with the team's G League affiliate. His next chance to suit up for the Hawks comes Wednesday against the Nets.

More News