Hawks' Nikola Durisic: Unavailable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durisic is away from the team and out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Durisic will be away from the team and therefore unavailable Monday. The 21-year-old pro has not cracked the rotation this season, so it seems likely he is getting practice run with the team's G League affiliate. His next chance to suit up for the Hawks comes Wednesday against the Nets.
