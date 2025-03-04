Okongwu totaled 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 132-130 victory over the Grizzlies.
The double-double was his 16th of the season, with six of them coming in 13 games since the beginning of February. Over that stretch, Okongwu is averaging 15.4 points, 9.8 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 62.9 percent from the floor,
