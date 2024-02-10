Okongwu totaled 21 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 127-121 win over Philadelphia.

Okongwu scored double-digits for the seventh consecutive game, continuing his strong play of late. With Clint Capela (thigh) on the shelf, Okongwu has started the past three games. During that time he has been averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers. Although it is unclear what his role will look like once Capela returns, Okongwu is a clear must-roster player across all formats right now.