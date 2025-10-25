Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Full stat line in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu notched 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 111-107 win over Orlando.
Okongwu replaced Kristaps Porzingis (illness) in the starting lineup, ending with a full stat line, despite dealing with foul trouble. While he is slated to come off the bench when Porzingis is healthy, Okongwu should still be able to hold steady top-90 value in most formats. If and when Porzingis is sidelined, look for Okongwu to step into a slightly larger role.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Will start vs. Orlando•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Starting sans Johnson•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Slated to be available Thursday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Won't play Monday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Strong showing in bench role•