Coach Quin Snyder said Thursday that Okongwu (toe) will be sidelined "for the foreseeable future," Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Okongwu sustained a sprained left big toe shortly before the All-Star break and was slated to be re-evaluated following the layoff. However, it appears as though he'll be forced to miss more time, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action. Despite Okongwu's absence, the Hawks are slated to get a boost in the frontcourt since Clint Capela (adductor) will be available with a minutes restriction for Friday's game against Toronto.