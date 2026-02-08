Okongwu (dental fracture) provided 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the Hornets.

Back in action following a four-game absence after requiring surgery to address a dental fracture, Okongwu slid back into the starting five and didn't operate with any minutes restrictions. He picked up right where he left off and produced on both ends of the floor to continue what has been a career-best season. With Kristaps Porzingis now in Golden State, Okongwu is firmly established as the starting center moving forward. In 48 appearances, he has averaged 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.0 minutes per contest while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the free-throw line.