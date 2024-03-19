Okongwu (toe) is available for Monday's game against Los Angeles, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Okongwu will be available for the first time since Feb. 12 after recovering from a left big toe sprain/inflammation. He'll likely see minutes as the backup center Monday evening behind Clint Capela.
