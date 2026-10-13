Dennis recorded 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes off the bench in Monday's 113-110 preseason win over Oklahoma City.

Dennis provided a spark for Atlanta's second unit, tying Kingston Flemings for the team lead in assists while pacing the Hawks with three steals. The guard also shot efficiently inside the arc, though he struggled from three-point range. His well-rounded performance should help his case for a roster spot or a developmental role, but his regular-season opportunities remain uncertain.