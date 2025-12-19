Young racked up eight points (3-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 loss to the Hornets.

Young showed some signs of rust shooting the ball in his first game back since Oct. 29, but he had no problem finding his teammates for buckets. He was on a minutes restriction Thursday evening and figures to have his playing time monitored closely for at least the next few matchups, so his production will likely be impacted until he's back to a full workload.