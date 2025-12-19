Young (knee) racked up eight points (3-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes in Thursday's 133-126 loss to the Hornets.

Suiting up for the first time since Oct. 29 following a 22-game absence due to an MCL sprain in his right knee, Young exhibited some rust from three-point range but had no problem finding his teammates for buckets. He was on a minutes restriction Thursday and will likely have his playing time monitored closely for at least the next few matchups, so his production will likely be impacted until he's back to a full workload. Thursday's contest was the first leg of a back-to-back set, so Young could be a candidate to rest Friday versus the Spurs.