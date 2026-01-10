Krejci will start against Denver on Friday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The fifth-year pro will join the first unit due to Zaccharie Risacher (knee) being sidelined. Krejci has started just two games so far this season, during which he has averaged 13.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 35.0 minutes per tilt. He has been extremely efficient from three-point range of late, shooting 49.2 percent from downtown on 6.5 attempts per game over his last 10 outings.