Wiggins supplied 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 128-110 victory over the Rockets.

Wiggins continued to come off the bench, making a fifth straight appearance as a reserve, but he turned in his second-highest scoring output of the season Monday. The veteran forward has remained relatively productive, averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game as a member of the second unit in 2026-27.