Wiggins totaled 11 points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 victory over Milwaukee.

Wiggins has scored in double figures in three consecutive games, averaging 12.7 points during that stretch while shooting 50 percent from the field. However, the veteran forward has come off the bench in each of those appearances, and his rebounding production has remained inconsistent. His fluctuating minutes and limited contributions outside the scoring column restrict his fantasy value to deeper leagues.