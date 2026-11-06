Wiggins posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 loss to the Warriors.

Wiggins struggled offensively against his former team, finishing with his lowest scoring total of the season while attempting just six shots. The veteran forward contributed on the glass and as a facilitator but took a backseat offensively to Miami's other starters. His limited involvement is concerning for fantasy managers, particularly with the Heat's crowded rotation restricting his scoring opportunities.