Wiggins notched 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Monday's 113-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Wiggins reached double figures for the second time in four games, setting a season high in scoring despite missing all five of his three-point attempts. The veteran forward has struggled offensively to begin the 2026-27 campaign, averaging just 8.8 points while shooting 37.5 percent from the field through four appearances. His 34 minutes Monday were encouraging, but his limited contributions outside scoring have restricted his fantasy value.