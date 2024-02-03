Adebayo finished Friday's 110-102 victory over the Wizards with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes.

Adebayo led all Heat players in rebounds while ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a well-rounded double-double performance. Adebayo has recorded a double-double in four straight games and in 27 outings this season. He has added 20 or more points in 20 of those 27 double-double performances.