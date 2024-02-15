Adebayo had 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 win over the 76ers.

Adebayo co-led with Tyler Herro in the scoring category, but the former made his presence felt on both ends of the floor with two steals and 10 defensive boards. Adebayo has now registered 30 double-doubles for the season, one shy of his mark from 2022-23. He's averaging 18.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals on 56.3 percent shooting in February.