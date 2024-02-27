Adebayo produced 28 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-110 win over the Kings.

Adebayo faced a stern test opposite Domantas Sabonis but managed an impressive line.The center was back on the double-double train after failing to hit the milestone in his last game, and he's hit the mark in seven of his last 10 contests Adebayo and Caleb Martin were the only routine starters to take the floor during Monday's win, and excelled with most of their fellow first-unit playmakers absent.