Adebayo registered 83 points (20-43 FG, 7-22 3Pt, 36-43 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 win over the Wizards.

Adebayo turned in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, surpassing Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance in January of 2006. The Heat made a concerted effort to get Adebayo the ball down the stretch of the fourth quarter, which allowed him to sink a pair of free throws with a little over a minute remaining to get him to 83 points. Adebayo scored just under half of his points from the charity stripe and nearly recorded a double-double with a solid effort on the glass.