default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Adebayo is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to lower back soreness.

The Heat are playing the first leg of their back-to-back set Friday, so it's possible that the team sidelines Adebayo for one of those games while the veteran center recovers from a back injury. Ke'lel Ware would step into a more prominent role on offense and Simone Fontecchio and Jaime Jaquez would be the top candidates to enter Miami's starting lineup if Adebayo were to miss time.

More News