Adebayo is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to lower back soreness.

The Heat are playing the first leg of their back-to-back set Friday, so it's possible that the team sidelines Adebayo for one of those games while the veteran center recovers from a back injury. Ke'lel Ware would step into a more prominent role on offense and Simone Fontecchio and Jaime Jaquez would be the top candidates to enter Miami's starting lineup if Adebayo were to miss time.