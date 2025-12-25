Heat's Bam Adebayo: Nursing back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebayo is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to lower back soreness.
The Heat are playing the first leg of their back-to-back set Friday, so it's possible that the team sidelines Adebayo for one of those games while the veteran center recovers from a back injury. Ke'lel Ware would step into a more prominent role on offense and Simone Fontecchio and Jaime Jaquez would be the top candidates to enter Miami's starting lineup if Adebayo were to miss time.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Comes close to double-double•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Pulls down 17 rebounds in win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Productive performance in loss•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles with four stocks•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Fills stat sheet Monday•