Adebayo contributed 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-108 loss to Washington.

Adebayo grabbed at least 15 rebounds for the eighth time this season, and the big man made his presence felt on both ends of the court Sunday, though ultimately, his efforts were not enough as the Wizards pulled a late comeback to get past Miami. Adebayo remains productive, but he hasn't been the regular double-double machine he's been in recent seasons. In fact, he has achieved that feat in just two of his nine appearances since the end of the All-Star break.