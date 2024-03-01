Adebayo accumulated 22 points (8-18 FG, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Adebayo finished just two rebounds shy of recording what would've been his seventh double-double since the beginning of February. His two contributions have been outstanding, and Adebayo has a solid argument to say he's been Miami's best two-way player this season. He's averaging a double-double, 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, since the beginning of February.