Adebayo collected 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 33 minutes during Miami's 119-114 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Adebayo looked to be on his way to a big game after scoring 17 points in the first half, but he could muster just five points in the second while connecting on just two of his eight field-goal attempts. The veteran center has seen his scoring numbers dip this season, but he has scored 20-plus-points in back-to-back games. The Heat wrap up their three-game home stand Saturday against the Thunder.