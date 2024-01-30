Adebayo closed with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 118-105 loss to the Suns.

While he fell one bucket short of a double-double, Adebayo still pulled down 10 or more boards for the 11th time in 15 games this month. The 26-year-old center is also making a bigger impact than usual on the defensive end -- he's recorded multiple rejections three times in the last 11 games, including a career-high six against the Grizzlies on Jan. 24, and during that stretch he's averaging 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 blocks.