Adebayo totaled 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 106-95 victory over New Orleans.

Adebayo picked up where he left off after four solid games before thee All-Star break. The Heat have struggled to keep pace due to consistent injury issues, but Adebayo has shown remarkable consistency after a seven-game absence in December, averaging 19.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 30 games since his return.