Adebayo has been named as the injury replacement for Joel Embiid (knee) as a starter in Sunday's All-Star Game, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo is playing in his third All-Star Game on Sunday, averaging 20.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.6 minutes so far in 2023-24. However, a long-term knee injury to Joel Embiid will allow Adebayo to make his first All-Star game start.